Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $6.49 Million in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 802,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,000. Oklo accounts for about 2.3% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.66% of Oklo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Oklo alerts:

Oklo Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of Oklo stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKLO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Report on OKLO

About Oklo

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.