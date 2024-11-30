Point72 Europe London LLP Raises Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 113,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXSM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,282.62. The trade was a 52.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.83. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.26. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 158.36% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. The firm had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

