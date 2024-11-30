Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $7.35 Million in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,352,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned about 0.08% of Western Alliance Bancorporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 926.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 157,199 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 291,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $93.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $247,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,634. This represents a 42.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

