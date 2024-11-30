Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $12.42 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,903 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,898,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,049,824,000 after buying an additional 310,709 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,242,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,869,816,000 after acquiring an additional 296,866 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,474,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,955,325,000 after purchasing an additional 691,193 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oracle by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,318,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,033,430,000 after purchasing an additional 424,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,182,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,015,862,000 after purchasing an additional 66,444 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $185.01 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $196.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.52.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

