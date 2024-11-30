Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $10.54 Million in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 173,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 65.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BRBR stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

