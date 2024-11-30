Point72 Europe London LLP Has $6.38 Million Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 118.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

CRBG opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is -44.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.