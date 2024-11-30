Point72 Europe London LLP Has $19.57 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,973 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up approximately 1.2% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Point72 Europe London LLP owned 0.08% of Pembina Pipeline worth $19,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 67.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

