Point72 Europe London LLP Buys Shares of 8,500 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MSCI by 30.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $91,748,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MSCI by 52.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 207.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 29.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.83.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI opened at $608.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $591.03 and a 200-day moving average of $545.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $631.70.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The firm had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

