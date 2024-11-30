PFM Health Sciences LP Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

PFM Health Sciences LP trimmed its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,485 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 0.24% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,515 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,933,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,916,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,635,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,891,000 after purchasing an additional 987,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 438.0% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,535. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $909,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,933,403.72. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 375,128 shares of company stock worth $6,148,522. 11.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a current ratio of 21.52. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

