PFM Health Sciences LP Has $24.52 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

PFM Health Sciences LP cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,698 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 1.4% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $24,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 46,668 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $221.90 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $249.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 70.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Raymond James decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

