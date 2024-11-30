PFM Health Sciences LP Decreases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

PFM Health Sciences LP reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 239,638 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173,034 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $3,570,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 389.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 55,645 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $482,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

BSX stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.71. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $53.93 and a 12 month high of $91.93. The company has a market cap of $133.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This represents a 9.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. The trade was a 16.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,157 shares of company stock worth $27,894,270 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.