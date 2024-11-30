PFM Health Sciences LP Cuts Stake in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX)

PFM Health Sciences LP lessened its stake in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,000 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Metagenomi were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGX. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the second quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Metagenomi by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get Metagenomi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Metagenomi Price Performance

Shares of MGX opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. Metagenomi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Metagenomi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metagenomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metagenomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.