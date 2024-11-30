Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Director Purchases $22,808.24 in Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $22,808.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 430,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,411.12. This trade represents a 1.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27.
Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,096.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
