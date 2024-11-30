Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Director Purchases $22,808.24 in Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $22,808.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 430,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,411.12. This trade represents a 1.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,096.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 142.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Articles

