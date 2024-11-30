Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the October 31st total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Perma-Pipe International Price Performance

Perma-Pipe International stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.34. 35,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,651. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $122.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Perma-Pipe International has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.51 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 23.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Perma-Pipe International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.