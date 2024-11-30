Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Perdoceo Education has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Perdoceo Education to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $27.45 on Friday. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $169.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $90,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,039.90. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $809,293.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,820.35. This represents a 18.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,450 shares of company stock worth $1,036,206. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRDO. Barrington Research raised their target price on Perdoceo Education from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

