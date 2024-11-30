PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,464 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $215,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

PEP opened at $163.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.85 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.79 and a 200-day moving average of $170.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

