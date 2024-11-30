PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 172,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.05% of SentinelOne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.96.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $335,286.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,699 shares in the company, valued at $14,637,710.01. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $1,773,705.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,453,135.20. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,125 shares of company stock worth $10,367,734 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

