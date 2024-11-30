PDT Partners LLC Sells 6,514 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Harmony Biosciences worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,608.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of HRMY opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 21,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $869,943.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

