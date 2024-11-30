PDT Partners LLC Sells 6,514 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMYFree Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Harmony Biosciences worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,608.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of HRMY opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRMY

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 21,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $869,943.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

