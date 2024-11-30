PDT Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,625 shares during the period. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services accounts for about 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,228.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 385,562 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 9,573.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 370,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 366,647 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,226.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 343,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 317,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.90 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.74.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $22.03 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.81 per share. This represents a $11.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 51.02%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.72%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

