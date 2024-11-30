PDT Partners LLC Increases Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 158.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 721,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,191 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,893,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 47.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 36,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQN opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.68. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $573.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.46 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -20.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AQN shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, October 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

