PDT Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,782 shares during the quarter. Clear Secure comprises about 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Clear Secure worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YOU. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,485,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at about $2,096,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 19.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 30.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,598,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 6.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $223,901.55. The trade was a 17.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $5,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 901,500 shares of company stock worth $29,055,829. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Clear Secure Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.63. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $38.88.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

