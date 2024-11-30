Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 247.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE PH opened at $702.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $656.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $426.78 and a 12-month high of $712.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,686,464. This represents a 27.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.40.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What are earnings reports?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.