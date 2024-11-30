Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 247.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $702.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $656.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $426.78 and a 12-month high of $712.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.96 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,686,464. This represents a 27.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.