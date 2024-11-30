Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Insider Giselle Collins Sells 10,000 Shares

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ – Get Free Report) insider Giselle Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.96 ($1.27), for a total value of A$19,550.00 ($12,694.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a positive change from Pacific Smiles Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Pacific Smiles Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental Centres and Nib Dental Care Centres names in Australia. It provides services and equipped facilities to dentists, including support staff, materials, marketing, and administrative services.

