Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Onsemi from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $71.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.07. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $321,765. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth about $90,274,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Onsemi by 8,367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,123,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,778 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Onsemi by 451.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,111,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,167,000 after acquiring an additional 909,558 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,559,000 after acquiring an additional 729,081 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,088,000 after purchasing an additional 665,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

