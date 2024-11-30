Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $128.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.03. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $28.00.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,418 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.18% of Ohio Valley Banc as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.