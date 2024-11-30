Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,418 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.18% of Ohio Valley Banc at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ OVBC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.18. 412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $128.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.03. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

