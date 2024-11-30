Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuvve stock. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,316,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,666,000. Nuvve accounts for about 2.3% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned 971.74% of Nuvve as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVVE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.65. 5,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,014. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.91. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $72.70.

Nuvve Company Profile

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

