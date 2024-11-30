Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 2,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,302. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund ( NYSE:JMM Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 1.40% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

