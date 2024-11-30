Numbers Protocol (NUM) Trading Up 24.1% Over Last 7 Days

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $45.30 million and approximately $802,412.65 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numbers Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded up 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,330.46 or 0.99790395 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,201.27 or 0.99656564 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol’s launch date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 710,179,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 710,179,226 with 700,116,242 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.07034347 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $790,870.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

