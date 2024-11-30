Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Takes $1.27 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 26,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 71.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 84.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $60.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95.

Cameco Increases Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.