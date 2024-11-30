Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 4,821 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in American International Group by 348.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in American International Group by 2,208.3% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in American International Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,748,000 after purchasing an additional 54,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $76.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.51.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

American International Group Profile



American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

