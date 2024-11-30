Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Purchases New Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 203,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 563.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SVM opened at $3.29 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $715.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.