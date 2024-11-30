Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Purchases 4,300 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 186.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 141,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,209,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 2,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,030,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,253,952,000 after acquiring an additional 409,890 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 168,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,130,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 498,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $201,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $429.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $308.59 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $426.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

