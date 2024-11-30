Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $990,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $963,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $1,565,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,873 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -235.28%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

