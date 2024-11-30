Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 6,266 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,920,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,711 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 416,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,356,000 after buying an additional 41,298 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Welltower by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Welltower Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WELL opened at $138.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $140.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 176.32%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.