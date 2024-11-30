Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 6,266 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,920,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,711 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 416,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,356,000 after buying an additional 41,298 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Welltower by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.
Shares of WELL opened at $138.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $140.75.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 176.32%.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
