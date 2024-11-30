Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In other news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,928,479.20. This represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 153,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

