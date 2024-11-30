NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Down 59.8% in November

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the October 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.0 days.
NICE Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCSYF opened at $169.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.00 and its 200 day moving average is $176.49. NICE has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $300.00.
NICE Company Profile
