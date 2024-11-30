NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 13,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 77,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

NextSource Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$82.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About NextSource Materials

(Get Free Report)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.