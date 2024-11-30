NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW) Short Interest Update

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 168.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NextNav Stock Performance

NASDAQ NNAVW traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 64,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. NextNav has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $7.06.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.