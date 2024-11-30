NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,273,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,341,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 386.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 126,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 100,714 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 35,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.