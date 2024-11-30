Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Trimmed by Firsthand Capital Management Inc.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 7.0% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,481,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,178,905,000 after buying an additional 123,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,327,738,000 after buying an additional 104,332 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $886.81 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $908.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $773.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,878.20. This trade represents a 99.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,866 shares of company stock valued at $133,393,921. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.