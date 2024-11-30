NCM Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVES. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 86,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 213,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVES opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $465.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

