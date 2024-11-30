NCM Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NCM Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $244.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.55. The stock has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

