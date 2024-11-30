Navcoin (NAV) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $54,748.12 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00074666 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00017215 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00007368 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001028 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 81.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,672.66 or 0.39998050 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

