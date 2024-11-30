National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NCMI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

National CineMedia Trading Up 1.3 %

NCMI opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.66 million, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 98.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 153,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 75,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 23.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 222,498 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,936,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,905,000 after purchasing an additional 365,360 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

