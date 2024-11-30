Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Trading 1.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Nanotech Security Corp. (CVE:NTS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. 41,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 74,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Nanotech Security Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$86.75 million and a P/E ratio of -59.52.

Nanotech Security Company Profile

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials for authentication and brand enhancement applications in Canada and internationally. The company offers currency authentication products, such as security foils and stripes under the KolourDepth and M2 names; and colour-shifting foils and threads under the LumaChrome name for banknotes and government IDs.

