Nano Nuclear Energy’s (NNE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNE opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $37.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 747.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 643,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter valued at about $954,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth about $933,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

