Nano Nuclear Energy’s (NNE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 747.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 643,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter valued at about $954,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth about $933,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000.
Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.
