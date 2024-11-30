My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18,819.44

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.03 million and $18,819.44 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,895,343 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

