M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $243.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.41.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $219.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.86. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $125.61 and a 12-month high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.48. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. This represents a 18.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total transaction of $3,879,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,690,741.20. The trade was a 28.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,504 shares of company stock valued at $18,394,012 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.