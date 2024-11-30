M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Issue $1.35 Quarterly Dividend

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

M&T Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $16.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $219.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $125.61 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.48. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $468,210.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,875.75. The trade was a 29.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.45, for a total transaction of $4,349,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,126. This represents a 36.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,504 shares of company stock valued at $18,394,012 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.41.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

